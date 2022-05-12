Down 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning of Wednesday’s semifinal round playoff game, the Nogales Apaches rallied to tie the score.
But still with the bases loaded and one out, they couldn’t push across the winning run and the game went to extra innings.
Nogales left the bases loaded again in the bottom of the eighth without scoring, and after the opposing Desert Mountain Wolves broke the tie with two runs in the top of the ninth, the No. 1-seeded Apaches went down in order in the bottom half and lost 5-3.
However, since the tournament is still in its double-elimination phase, and because Wednesday’s loss at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa was the Apaches’ first of the postseason, the two teams will be right back on the same field Thursday night to determine who will meet Verrado High School in next Tuesday’s 5A Conference state championship game.
“We put ourselves in a good situation in that they had to beat us twice,” NHS manager O.J. Favela said after the game.
Still, he said, the Apaches need to play better on Thursday if they want to move on.
“We weren’t very good today. We were an average team, we made some mistakes, we didn’t execute some of the calls that we had made,” Favela said. “We told them to clear their heads tonight and bounce right back tomorrow.”
The NHS offense had trouble from the start with Desert Mountain pitcher Cooper Weeks, who held them hitless through the first five innings.
Meanwhile, NHS starter Roman Bracamonte also pitched well through the first five, though the Wolves scratched out two runs in the second inning on a walk, a balk, a fielding error, two throwing errors and a squib base hit up the third base line.
Ahead 2-0, Desert Mountain looked poised to break the game open when they loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the sixth. However, the Apaches’ Saul Soto, who came on in relief of Bracamonte after the first batter of the inning reached on a single, wriggled out of the jam by striking out two batters and picking a runner off third.
On the board
Nogales finally got its first hit of the game when Demetrio Crisantes led off the bottom of the sixth with a long double to left. Gerardo Paco followed with a walk, but Wells retired the next three batters to end the threat.
Desert Mountain added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to make it 3-0. But NHS came back to tie the game without getting a hit.
Derek Montijo led off the bottom of the seventh with a ground ball to third. However, when the throw to first sailed high, forcing the first baseman to leap off the bag, Montijo dove under the tag to reach safely. Julio Ramos followed with a walk, and the Wolves replaced Weeks with reliever Luke Moeller.
Moeller couldn’t find the plate, however, and walked the next three batters to force in two runs. Paco then hit a a sacrifice fly to bring home the tying run, and Raenan Padilla was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases. But the next two NHS hitters struck out and flew out, and the game went to extra innings.
Luis Martin Romero, now pitching in relief for Nogales, set down the Wolves in the top of the eighth.
After Montijo led off the bottom of the eighth with a single, the next two Apaches batters couldn’t move him over. A pair of two-out walks loaded the bases, but a grounder to shortstop ended the inning.
Desert Mountain had better luck when they loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth: cleanup batter Kyle Pettigrew ripped a two-RBI single, and the two runs stood up as the margin of victory.
The Apaches ended the game with more runs (three) than hits (two).
Favela said a lot of that had to do with the Wolves’ fielding and Weeks’ pitching.
“(The NHS batters) said his fastball/changeup came from the same area and they were having trouble picking it early in the game. We swung at some bad pitches with full count – you know, if we would have got some people on base and put some pressure on them… So, it’s hard to pinpoint one thing, but their pitcher did a great job on the mound today.”
Pitchers available
Nogales opened the playoffs on April 30 with a 9-3 win over No. 16 Sunnyside at home.
Playing again at home in the second round, the Apaches downed No. 9 Desert Mountain 5-1 on May 2. Three days later, they shut out No. 4 Sunrise Mountain 8-0 at Tempe Diablo Stadium to reach the semifinals.
Desert Mountain then eliminated Sunrise Mountain 7-2 in a losers bracket game on Tuesday to earn another shot at Nogales.
With the teams now poised to play again on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Mesa, the Apaches have Sal Valenzuela, the winning pitcher in the May 2 win over Desert Mountain, fully rested and ready to go. Soto, who threw fewer than 30 pitches on Wednesday, is also eligible to pitch again on Thursday.
“The good thing is, we still have those guys available – and a couple other guys,” Favela said.
The winner will meet No. 3 Verrado High School of Buckeye in a single-game state championship set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 at Tempe Diablo Stadium.