Facing an intense backlash that reportedly included harassment and threats, the executive board of the Arizona Interscholastic Association on Tuesday reversed its decision to cancel the winter high school sports season.
As a result of the board’s 5-4 vote, high school basketball, soccer and wrestling teams can begin their seasons as planned on Jan. 18, despite the state’s worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 diagnosis rate and record numbers of coronavirus patients occupying inpatient hospital beds.
But that decision doesn’t automatically mean that all schools will resume their sports programs.
During a meeting of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District board on Tuesday evening, board chair Joel Kramer noted the uncertainty of the situation.
“I don’t know which teams are actually participating, because I don’t know if our neighbors to the north are even going to have games,” he said, adding that he’d be surprised if the Tucson Unified School District allowed games.
Tim Colgate, principal of Nogales High School, said school leaders were planning to meet Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning to discuss the issue.
“As soon as we have a direction, I will let you know,” he wrote in an email.
At Patagonia Union High School, which fields boys and girls basketball teams during the winter, Athletic Director Nate Porter said of the season: “As of now, we intend to move forward as planned.”
Specifically citing the state’s hospital crisis, the AIA board voted 5-4 last Friday to cancel the winter sports season. The decision was met with widespread outrage from athletes and parents, and when the AIA board reconvened on Tuesday to reconsider its decision, one member changed his vote and the season was back on.
“We have had board members that have been harassed,” AIA executive director David Hines said at the start of the meeting, according to the Arizona Republic. “We have had board members that have been threatened. Name-calling, derogatory comments are unacceptable and inexcusable.”
But while the board ultimately allowed the season to go forward, they also imposed a number of modifications, including the requirement that all student-athletes, coaches and officials will be required to wear a cloth mask or gaiter for the entirety of a game.
In addition, no more than two parents or guardians can attend each student-athlete's home games, as allowed by the school and county guidelines.
Any school that violates the mandatory modifications will lose access to AIA officiating.
“Reinstating the winter season poses a risk to the healthcare system, which could impact students who may be injured,” the executive board said in a joint statement. “We believe that these additional modifications will serve to mitigate this risk as much as possible.”