Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert’s record-setting seventh victory at the Kentucky Derby on May 1 has been cast in doubt after his winning horse Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test.
Baffert, 68, grew up in and around Nogales and graduated from Nogales High School in 1971. On Sunday, he was suspended by the Churchill Downs racetrack where the Derby is held, pending the outcome of an investigation by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
Medina Spirit, which entered the Derby as a 12-to-1 shot, reportedly tested positive for an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone, which according to ESPN, “is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses.”
Medina Spirit is Baffert’s fifth horse known to have failed a drug test in just over a year, the Associated Press reported.
For his part, Baffert denied any wrongdoing and promised to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
“I’m not a conspiracy theorist,” Baffert said during a news conference Sunday, the AP reported. “I know everybody is not out to get me, but there’s definitely something wrong. Why is it happening to me? You know, there’s problems in racing, but it’s not Bob Baffert.”
Churchill Downs said that if the findings regarding Medina Spirit’s test are upheld, the horse’s Kentucky Derby win will be invalidated and runner-up Mandaloun will be declared the winner.