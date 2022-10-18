Basketball tournament benefits NHS team Nogales International Oct 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tournament winners Sangre Sonora. From left: Fred Sims, Tom Atkins, Alex Arizpe, Davonte Eason, Rogelio Dicochea, Isaiah De La Riva, Saul Mancinas, Dom Banks and Coach Martin Cota, Jr. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A three-day, double-elimination basketball tournament was held at Nogales High School to support the NHS girls basketball program.The Fifth Annual Lady Apaches Men's Basketball Tournament was organized by NHS coach Yajaira “Yaya” Sanchez and featured 11 teams.Sangre Sonora was the champion of the tournament, winning the title game 114-78 over Team Machado. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament Basketball Team Sport Nogales High School Yajaira Sanchez Double-elimination Lady Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition NI 10.18.22 10 hrs ago Comments Trending Stories Ducey’s shipping containers vanish from Nogales Fentanyl found packed into tamales County supervisors say side jobs are ‘manageable’ Ribbon cut on new community center geared toward youth Bracker to take over Zula’s Restaurant José Luis Castillo urges accessibility, felony drug court On 10th anniversary of teen’s killing, other shooting cases remain under wraps RRFD 'pushes in' a new fire engine Smugglers pile migrants into livestock trailers Contract awarded for final two phases of binational sewer line repair Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit