Sangre Sonora

Tournament winners Sangre Sonora. From left: Fred Sims, Tom Atkins, Alex Arizpe, Davonte Eason, Rogelio Dicochea, Isaiah De La Riva, Saul Mancinas, Dom Banks and Coach Martin Cota, Jr.

 Contributed photo

A three-day, double-elimination basketball tournament was held at Nogales High School to support the NHS girls basketball program.

The Fifth Annual Lady Apaches Men's Basketball Tournament was organized by NHS coach Yajaira “Yaya” Sanchez and featured 11 teams.



