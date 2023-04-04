The Rio Rico Hawks broke open a tight game with a seven-run fifth inning, then held on to beat Tanque Verde 11-3 on Monday in a high school baseball contest at RRHS.

The Hawks' offense banged out 13 hits in the game, including five doubles, a triple and two two-run home runs: one by Raul Quijada and the other from Elian Olmos.



