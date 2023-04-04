The Rio Rico Hawks broke open a tight game with a seven-run fifth inning, then held on to beat Tanque Verde 11-3 on Monday in a high school baseball contest at RRHS.
The Hawks' offense banged out 13 hits in the game, including five doubles, a triple and two two-run home runs: one by Raul Quijada and the other from Elian Olmos.
Uriel Quintero started on the mound and earned the win, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out two and walking one in five innings of work. Eduardo Madrid threw two hitless and scoreless innings to close out the victory.
On a day in which strong wind gusts made every ball hit in the air an adventure, the Rio Rico pitchers were effective at getting the Tanque Verde batters to hit the ball on the ground. Of the 21 outs the Hawks recorded in the game, 14 came on grounders. Third baseman Gerardo Alcantar handled all eight of his chances, recording six outs on ground ball assists while also snaring a line drive and a pop-up. Shortstop Vazquez turned four of his five ground ball chances into outs, and also helped turn a game-ending double play.
Tanque Verde got on the board first, scoring a single run in the top of the second. But the Hawks answered with three in the bottom half of the frame.
Diego Garayzar led off with a single, and Olmos followed by reaching on an error. A stolen base and wild pitch with one out brought home Garayzar, and Quijada followed by lofting a fly ball to right that sailed over the fence for a two-run homer and a 3-1 Rio Rico lead.
The Hawks tacked on another run in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Jesse Octavio-Callejo.
A single, double and run-scoring groundout got Tanque Verde to within 4-3 in the top of the fifth. But Rio Rico put the game away in their next turn at bat, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs.
Alcantar led off with an infield single and Octavio-Callejo drove him home with a double. Garayzar knocked in Octavio-Callejo with a single, and Olmos followed with a high drive to right-center that carried over the fence for the Hawks’ second opposite-field homer of the game. Rio Rico led 8-3 at that point.
After a pitching change by Tanque Verde and a fly out, RRHS mounted another rally. Quijada doubled, then came home on a hit by Rafael Echeverria. After another fly out, Joe Valle belted an RBI triple. Valle then crossed the plate on a hit by Alcantar to wrap up the scoring.
Monday's win gave RRHS a 7-3 record in the regular season and the No. 6 ranking in the state 4A Conference as of noon Tuesday.
The Hawks have road games scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday in Sahuarita and Gilbert, respectively. Their next home game is set for 6 p.m. on April 13 against Amphitheater.