Governments on both sides of the border are gearing up for the Ambos Nogales Binational Sports Week, planned for May 15-21. According to a schedule of events, the activities include:
• A Little League baseball game and adult basketball match at 5:30 p.m. on May 15 at the City of Nogales (Ariz.) Recreation Center.
• Bike rides from the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry to the Nogales (Ariz.) Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m. on May 15, and from the DeConcini port to the Mexican Consulate in Nogales, Ariz. at 8:30 a.m. on May 20.
• A basketball clinic for children ages 6 to 16, 5-7 p.m. on May 17 at the Gimnasio Infantil-Juvenil Sangre Molina in Nogales, Sonora.
• Lucha libre exhibition at the “Triángulo,” first block of Nogales, Sonora from the DeConcini port, 6 p.m. on May 18.
• America-Chivas legends of soccer match, 4 p.m. on May 20 at the Estadio Jesús Jegar García in Nogales, Sonora.
• Inauguration of the exhibit “Pasajuegos” at the Museo de Arte in Nogales, Sonora, 6 p.m. on May 20.
• Mountain bike exhibition by the 0S3 Movement, 7:30 p.m. on May 20 at the Mexican Consulate in Nogales, Ariz.
• Slow-pitch softball games between the consulates and municipal governments of Nogales, Ariz. and Nogales, Sonora, 6 p.m. on May 19 at the Nogales (Ariz.) Recreation Center, and at 10 a.m. on May 21 at the Unidad Deportiva Estrellas Nogalenses in Nogales, Sonora.
• Soccer tournament final, 10 a.m. at the Nogales (Ariz.) Recreation Center.
For more information, contact the City of Nogales Parks and Recreation Department at (520) 285-5782 or the Nogales, Sonora Municipal Sports Institute at +52 (631) 162-3440.