Residents of Nogales and the rest of Southern Arizona are invited to participate in the premiere festivities headlined by Nogales, Sonora’s own professional boxing champ, Oscar Valdez. Planned for Saturday, Dec. 11, it’s billed as a family event that also features foot races through the downtown area of Nogales, Sonora.
When conceived, the “Somos Mas,” or “We Are More,” fundraiser was solely a race. But as the municipality and others became aware, it morphed into a festival that melds sports, art and culture, said Viri Mendivil, a spokeswoman for the Oscar Valdez Foundation.
The event was supposed to be binational, but the permitting process for the U.S. leg was initiated too late to secure permission from the Arizona Department of Transportation. Now, organizers are planning ahead so that the 2022 edition of the event can involve both sides of the border.
Valdez stopped for lunch at OkiRoki Sushi in Nogales, Ariz. last Wednesday, accompanied by an entourage that included Mendivil and Rebeca Valenzuela, director of the Sonora Institute for Youth in Hermosillo and an all-around athlete herself. Valenzuela took bronze in shot put at the Paralympics in Rio De Janeiro in 2016 and in Tokyo in 2021.
Valdez and Valenzuela said they are advocating for amateur athletes across the spectrum who many times abandon their sporting endeavors due to economic challenges. With the Dec. 11 fundraiser, the foundation aims to provide relief to some with the hopes of inspiring them to persevere.
Valenzuela explained that Somos Mas is open to all ages, but the idea is to help youth economically and provide moral support, in addition to encouraging community interaction, which has been a challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Youth are so attached to social media and so detached from physical interaction in society,” Mendivil lamented, adding: “These types of activities have them interact with the community and yield a social benefit.”
Youth sports in particular distract youth from their hand-held devices, she said, and instill camaraderie and team spirit.
“This is primarily a family event. A participatory event vs. a competitive event,” Valenzuela added.
Promoting aspiration
Valdez, 30, is a two-time Olympian whose professional record stands at 30-0 with 23 KOs. He has held the WBC super featherweight title since February 2021 and was the WBO featherweight title-holder from 2016 to 2019.
It’s not easy to achieve success in the sport, he said.
“As many of us know, in the world of boxing there isn’t a lot of support. Something happens in boxing that when youth are barely starting out, people don’t come forward to help. The help arrives finally when they have succeeded and made their mark. And that’s the purpose of my foundation,” he said.
“We want to help youth that aspire to compete in the Olympics,” he continued. “I went down that road and I understand that the correct path is through the Olympics. Something very curious happens in Mexico that at the early age of 15 years, 16 years … they believe they can start competing for the big prizes. They see a Canelo Alvarez or Floyd Mayweather and they think that anyone can obtain that opportunity. They don’t know that the road is very long.
“What young aspiring boxers should do is aim for the Olympics, gain all the experience possible. Once at the Olympics, even if they don’t win a medal multiple doors open to the professional world – through promoters, managers. It’s a well-guarded good road toward making your dreams come true.”
The race on Dec. 11 starts at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Calle Obregon and Calle Campillo. It will feature three distances; two, five and 10 kilometers. There will be shorter races for children at the epicenter of the festival, Unidad Deportiva Estrellas, the sports arena on Avenida Tecnológico.
Other activities include amateur boxing, freestyle rap competitions, costume contests, folkloric dancing, arts and crafts, and the official unveiling of a kilometer-long mural inside the sports complex painted by international artists as well as local graffiti/street artists.
The entry fee to race is the equivalent of $9 per person and already, between 120 and 160 people had registered to participate as of Dec. 1. The low entry fee is meant to encourage participation by youth and adults of all ages. There are no limits to the number of participants.
To sign up for the race, go to www.trizon.mx starting on Monday, Dec. 6, or visit the sports complex and register there in person.