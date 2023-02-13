NHS basket

Daniela Ochoa and the Nogales High School girls basketball team earned the No. 7 seed in the state 5A Conference tournament, which begins Wednesday.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

The Nogales High School girls basketball team is set to host a first-round 5A Conference state tournament game on Wednesday, when they take on the Cactus Shadows Falcons of Scottsdale starting at 7 p.m.

Nogales earned the No. 7 seed in the 5A tournament after finishing 15-3 in the regular season. Cactus Shadows, which finished 11-7, is seeded No. 10.

Jessie

Jesse Octavio-Callejo was honored at halftime of the RRHS Homecoming football game last October for his wrestling championship earlier in the spring. Last Saturday, he qualified for a return trip to the state meet.


