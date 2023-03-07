Gerardo Paco, a senior outfielder/pitcher for the Nogales High School varsity baseball team, is hosting a free baseball camp for local kids.
The camp is for boys and girls ages 9-13, and will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at War Memorial Stadium in Nogales. Parents are not allowed during the camp’s hours.
Call (520) 604-5816 for more information or to register.
RRHS grad Chavez earns all-conference, all-region honors
Rio Rico High School graduate Luisayde Chavez, a sophomore guard on the Pima Community College women's basketball team, earned her third selection to the All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference and All-Region teams.
Chavez was named second team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II for her performance in the 2022-2023 season, PCC Athletics said in a news release issued March 5.
She was chosen third team All-ACCAC in 2020 and 2021. Chavez played and started in all 30 of the Aztecs' games this season, averaging 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals. She shot 35.3 percent from the field, 30 percent from three-point range and 80.6 percent from the free throw line.
The Aztecs finished the regular season 23-7 overall and 16-6 in the ACCAC. That earned them the No. 1 seed in the NJCAA Region I, Division II semifinals, and a matchup on Wednesday with No. 4 Chandler-Gilbert Community College.