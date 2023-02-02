Buena blows out Apaches boys Nogales International Feb 2, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Adam Bachelier goes up for a layup. Photo by Jonathan Clark Abraham Estrada pulls up for a shot. Photo by Jonathan Clark Rafael Vasavilbaso gets a fast break started. Photo by Jonathan Clark Esteban Cervantes takes a free throw. Photo by Jonathan Clark Francisco Castillo looks to make a pass. Photo by Jonathan Clark Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Nogales Apaches couldn't dig themselves out of a 20-1 hole to start Tuesday's boys basketball game at NHS, and they went on to lose 59-30 at NHS.Baltazar Pacheco led the Nogales offense with eight points. Jhaniel Lugo added seven.The loss dropped the Apaches to 5-12 on the season.Nogales was scheduled to play its last game of the season at home against Cienega on Thursday. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Load comments Trending Stories Power outage affects thousands in SCC Kino Springs man accused of first-degree murder Rezoning effort fails as Doyle alleges favoritism ‘Desert Dwellers’ bring locally roasted coffee to Rio Rico UniSource identifies transmission line route for mine Outbound bottlenecks persist at DeConcini port UNS plans substation on $1.3M lot in Rio Rico Buffalo Soldier event draws ‘pilgrimage’ in second year Woman found guilty at trial with no defense Residents warn of icy conditions on Country Club Drive Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit