Rio Rico High School graduate Luisayde Chavez scored 22 points on Friday to lead the Pima Community College women’s basketball team to victory on the second day of the Eastern Arizona Classic in Thatcher.
Chavez shot 8-for-13 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists as the No. 16-ranked Aztecs defeated Community Christian College 87-54.
Teammate Dominique Acosta, a Nogales High School alum, posted a double-double in the game with 14 points and 10 rebounds. She went 6-for-8 from the field.
The Aztecs defeated Eastern Wyoming College 83-70 in the first round of the tournament last Wednesday. In that game, Chavez shot 7-for-12 from the field and 3-for-7 from three-point range to net 18 points. She also had five rebounds, five steals and three assists. Acosta chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds.
After winning their first two tournament games, PCC fell on Saturday to Snow College, 72-63. Chavez scored 10 points and had four assists and four steals. During the three games in Thatcher, she averaged 16.7 points, five rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.7 steals.
Acosta led the Aztecs with 12 points against Snow College, and also recorded seven rebounds. She averaged 11.7 points and 8.3 rebounds during the thee games of the Eastern Arizona Classic.
