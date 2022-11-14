Luisayde Chavez

Luisayde Chavez brings the ball up for the PCC Aztecs.

 Photo by Stephanie van Latum

Rio Rico High School graduate Luisayde Chavez scored 22 points on Friday to lead the Pima Community College women’s basketball team to victory on the second day of the Eastern Arizona Classic in Thatcher.

Chavez shot 8-for-13 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists as the No. 16-ranked Aztecs defeated Community Christian College 87-54.



