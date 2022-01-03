Boys and girls ages 5 to 17 are invited to participate in an upcoming co-ed winter basketball league organized by the City of Nogales Parks and Recreation Department.
The registration deadline is Jan. 26 and play is expected to begin in February.
The tentative schedule calls for preseason activities Feb. 1-5 (6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday), followed by league play beginning Feb. 14 with games played Monday-Friday.
Teams will be assembled by age group and with a focus on competitive balance.
The registration fee is $40, and participants will have to show their birth certificate to confirm their age.
Registration and payment can be done online at nogalesaz.gov or in person at the Recreation Center, 1500 Hohokam Dr.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (520) 285-5782.
Volunteer coaches and experienced basketball officials are also needed (certification not required).
Little League sign-ups coming
The Nogales National Little League will offer its last opportunity to register children for the upcoming baseball/softball season on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to a flyer poster to the Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
The registration will run from 6-9 p.m. that day at the Holiday Inn Express, 850 W. Shell Rd.
“Any registration after this final day is based on availability by age group,” the flyer says.
Little League offers six different divisions of play for youth ranging in age from 4 to 16.