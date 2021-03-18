Freshman Dominique Acosta of Pima Community College took first place in the high jump at the Pima Outdoor Invitational last Saturday in Tucson as she inched closer to a national qualifying mark.
Acosta, a 2020 graduate of Nogales High School, cleared 1.58 meters (5 feet, 2 inches) to take the top spot in the high jump competition. It marked an improvement over her previous meet’s jump of 1.48 meters.
The national qualifying mark in the high jump is 1.63 meters.
As a junior at NHS, Acosta posted a season-best high jump of 5 feet, 7 inches and finished first at the Southern Arizona track championships. She had already qualified for the state meet in the high jump when the high school track and field season was cancelled last March, having cleared 5 feet, 2 inches at a meet in Douglas.
She and the PCC Aztecs will compete next at the Glendale Outdoor Invitational this Saturday at Glendale Community College.