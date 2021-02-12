The Nogales City Council loosened the official limits on the number of people who can use some city recreation fields, raising the maximum to 20 people at Challenger Field and Memorial Field and 15 people at Fleischer Park at a meeting on Feb. 3.
However, they didn’t address another major limitation that the council had previously imposed: practice only, no games. And council members tabled any changes at the upper and lower soccer fields at Ron Turley Park, which elected officials said were closed due to proximity to Santa Cruz County’s main
COVID-19 vaccination site at the City of Nogales Recreation Center.
Late last year, the council approved the reopening of municipal ballfields beginning on Dec. 14 for practice only, with a limit of 10 people (including coaches) on the field at one time. They had been closed since the spring in response to the pandemic.
In a follow-up email, Acting City Manager Robert Thompson confirmed the council’s action and said that batting practice at Fleischer Park was limited to Field No. 2 – the baseball diamond set farther back from Hohokam Drive. Councilman Jorge Maldonado added that the Nogales High School baseball program will be bound by different guidelines established by the Arizona Interscholastic Association when using Memorial Field.
Mayor Arturo Garino said during the Feb. 3 meeting that he supported the move as long as teams and players were diligent about social distancing and safety measures.
“If they can control themselves and they manage that on their own, and not put the city in a responsibility part of it… I don’t see any problem with this,” he said.
Councilwoman Liza Montiel said that getting back to participating in sports can give “a sense of normality to the parents and coaches and kids.”
The council voted unanimously to approve the measure.
The council’s move served to underscore Nogales’ cautious approach to reopening recreational facilities. Previously, Maldonado told council members that local teams had been traveling to other Arizona cities like Sahuarita, Phoenix and Payson to play games and tournaments.
Also at the Feb. 3 meeting, the council approved a plan to hold Little League registration in person at the league office and at Nogales National Little League Park in coming weeks.
Garino asked if the league could do its registration online instead, but Maldonado said that they hadn’t had success with online registration. He added that the sign-up process would follow social distancing guidelines and everyone would need to wear a mask.
The mayor talked about using funds that the city had designated for COVID-19 safety at municipal parks to buy sanitizer and safety items for the registration events.
The mayor and council also voted to signal their intent to host the Little League Western Regional Tournament for another three years. Maldonado said the move meant the city was committed to using Parks and Recreation staff to keep the fields in shape for tournament games, but the vote didn’t imply any financial commitment on the city’s part.