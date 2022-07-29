Crisantes

Demetrio Crisantes rides down Morley Avenue on July 20 as a special guest in a Little League baseball parade. He had been drafted by the Diamondbacks two days earlier.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Demetrio Crisantes is officially a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization after the recent Nogales High School graduate signed a contract with the team on Thursday.

Crisantes, a star shortstop and leadoff hitter at NHS, was selected by the D-backs on July 18 in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball draft. He’s been spending this week at the team’s Spring Training facility in Scottsdale, which is where Thursday’s signing took place.



