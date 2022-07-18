Recent Nogales High School graduate Demetrio Crisantes was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.
The D-backs took Crisantes, a shortstop, with the 198th overall pick in the draft. According to the MLB.com draft tracker, the pick has an approximate slot value of $247,000, which refers to the signing bonus that a player drafted in that position can expect to receive.
“Thank you for this opportunity,” Crisantes tweeted in response to the team’s announcement of the pick, adding: “GO DBACKS.”
Crisantes has already committed to play baseball at the University of Arizona, so it’s not a sure thing that he’ll sign a pro contract.
As Nogales’ leadoff hitter in 2022, Crisantes batted .485 with a .618 on-base percentage. His 48 runs scored were the most in the 5A Conference, which includes 45 teams. He was fourth in home runs with seven and fifth in slugging percentage at .929.
That performance, which helped propel Nogales to the state championship game, earned him the 5A Conference Player of the Year award.
As a junior, Crisantes was named the Player of the Year in the 5A Conference Southern Region after batting .507 with 10 doubles and 27 runs.
The MLB draft includes 20 rounds spread over three days. Rounds 11-20 are set for Tuesday, and could potentially see the selection one of Crisantes’ NHS teammates, pitcher Roman Bracamonte.
While many Nogales High School baseball players earn college scholarships, and several have gone on to sign professional contracts after college, it’s rare for a player to be drafted by an MLB team right out of NHS.
In 2006, the Kansas City Royals took NHS graduate Rafael Valenzuela in the 25th round of the draft. Valenzuela opted to go to college instead and signed with the Houston Astros after graduating from the U of A.
The San Diego Padres selected Nogalian Omar Alan Garcia in the 19th round of the 2015 draft, soon after his high school graduation. However, Garcia left NHS after his junior year and transferred to Mountain Pointe High in Phoenix for his senior season.