The boys varsity soccer team from EdOptions High School in Nogales is the state Division 1 champion in the Canyon Athletic Association (CAA), an organization that provides competitive athletic competition for the state’s non-traditional educational institutions.
The EdOptions squad clinched the title in Phoenix last Saturday, Nov. 2, after an undefeated regular season.
The team was ranked No. 1 entering the CAA Division 1 state tournament and received a bye in the first round.
On Oct. 26, they defeated No. 4 Thunderbird Adventist Academy 2-0 in the semifinals, earning a spot in the championship game against No. 2 Sonoran Science Academy.
EdOptions won the championship game on penalty kicks.
Adrian Chavez ended the season as the top scorer in the league with 24 goals, and Yahir Corral was the leader in assists.
In May, a team from EdOptions in Nogales reached the championship game in the CAA Division 1 co-ed soccer league.