For the second-consecutive year, the boys varsity soccer team from EdOptions High School in Nogales is the state Division 1 champion in the Canyon Athletic Association (CAA).
The EdOptions team took home the 2020 state championship trophy after beating Ville de Marie Academy 1-0 in the CAA title game on Nov. 14 in Phoenix.
Giancarlo Esquer scored the game-winning goal for the Nogalians in the first half.
EdOptions advanced to the finals by defeating Tri-City Christian Academy 1-0 on a second-half goal, scored by Saul Sanchez on a bicycle kick.
Sanchez, a junior, was named to the CAA Division 1 All-State team, along with fellow midfielders Axel Santacruz, a senior and Yahir Corrales, a junior.
Corrales was also named the player of the year.
The CAA is an organization that provides competitive athletic competition for the state’s non-traditional educational institutions.