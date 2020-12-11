Soccer

The EdOptions state champion soccer team consisted of Brian Castro, Azael Hernandez, Giancarlo Esquer, Adrian Chavez, Saul Sanchez, Mario Corrales, Axel Santacruz, Luis Carlos Santacruz, Jorge Robles, Julian Lopez, Yecir Rios, Yahir Corrales, Jared Yescas, Jose Sepulveda and Jeffrey Ordaz. They were coached by Javier Flores.

 Contributed photo

For the second-consecutive year, the boys varsity soccer team from EdOptions High School in Nogales is the state Division 1 champion in the Canyon Athletic Association (CAA).

The EdOptions team took home the 2020 state championship trophy after beating Ville de Marie Academy 1-0 in the CAA title game on Nov. 14 in Phoenix.

Giancarlo Esquer scored the game-winning goal for the Nogalians in the first half.

Soccer 2

Coach Javier Flores hoists the team’s state championship trophy.

EdOptions advanced to the finals by defeating Tri-City Christian Academy 1-0 on a second-half goal, scored by Saul Sanchez on a bicycle kick.

Sanchez, a junior, was named to the CAA Division 1 All-State team, along with fellow midfielders Axel Santacruz, a senior and Yahir Corrales, a junior.

Corrales was also named the player of the year.

The CAA is an organization that provides competitive athletic competition for the state’s non-traditional educational institutions.

Tags

Load comments