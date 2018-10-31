The fourth annual Family Fishing Day at Peña Blanca Lake is set for Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon.
It’s sponsored by the Coronado National Forest’s Nogales Ranger District, Santa Cruz County Supervisor Rudy Molera and the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD).
Families and children are asked to check in to receive their poles, bait and other equipment. Children will receive raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes.
Loaner rods and bait will be provided by AZGFD, or visitors can bring their own fishing equipment. Fishing licenses are not required during the hours of the event.
AZGFD staff, along with U.S. Forest Service employees, will teach fishing techniques and assist families in discovering the resources available at Peña Blanca Lake.
John Titre, recreation manager at the Nogales Ranger District, said nearly 100 kids learned to fish at last year’s edition of the event.
“It was wonderful to see so many children fish for the first time,” he said.
For more information, contact the Nogales Ranger District at (520) 281-2296 or see www.azgfd.com/education.