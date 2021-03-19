The Nogales Apaches exploded for eight runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie and roll to an eventual 11-3 win over the visiting Douglas Bulldogs on Thursday at War Memorial Stadium
The decisive rally began with a long two-run double to center by NHS first baseman Raenon Padilla that put NHS up 4-2. Two batters later, Brian Garcia hit another two-run double to open the floodgates and put the game out of reach.
The Apaches improved to 2-0 on the season with the win, following their opening day victory last Friday over Marana by a score of 8-0.
Nogales scored their first run of Thursday’s game against Douglas without the benefit of a hit. Brayan Espinoza was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first inning, then came around to score on a wild pitch, stolen base and throwing error by the Bulldogs’ catcher.
Douglas went up 2-1 in the top of the third on a two-out, two-run single by Marco Peña. But Nogales came back to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth when Garcia tripled, then came in to score on a sacrifice fly.
Saul Soto pitched the first four innings for the Apaches, and Albert Dominguez came in to throw a 1-2-3 fifth inning. He picked up the win when Nogales rallied in the bottom of the frame and held on to win.
NHS was set to play at Rincon/University High School in Tucson on Friday, and has three away games scheduled for next week: Tuesday at Desert View, Thursday at Rio Rico and Friday at Canyon Del Oro.