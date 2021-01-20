A strong Fort Thomas team was too much for the Patagonia Union High School girls basketball team on Tuesday as they won the season opener for both squads, 75-31.
Justice Urias led the PUHS Lobos with 10 points, six of which came in the third quarter when the team scored 11 points – their best output of the game.
Hannah Young connected on two three-pointers in the game and finished with eight points.
Carolina Quiroz finished with six points, Lizzy Urias had four and Janelle Valenzuela scored on a three-pointer.
Chase Stanley of Fort Thomas was the game high-scorer with 25 points.
The PUHS girls, as well as the boys, are scheduled to play their next games on Jan. 21 at Willcox, Jan. 23 at Tempe Prep and Jan. 26 at home against San Simon.