NHS boys golf

The Nogales boys opened their season by winning a three-team match.

 Contributed photo

The Nogales boys and girls golf teams opened their seasons on Monday, when they shared the course with teams from Rio Rico, Sahuarita and Sunnyside high schools.

Playing in a three-school match at the Green Valley Country Club, the NHS boys won with a score of 195, four strokes ahead of Rio Rico at 199. Sahuarita was third at 250.

NHS girls golf

The Nogales girls team, on the course Monday in Tubac.
NHS boys golf

Nogales' Manuel Fajardo, Jr. in action Thursday at Douglas.


