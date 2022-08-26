The Nogales boys and girls golf teams opened their seasons on Monday, when they shared the course with teams from Rio Rico, Sahuarita and Sunnyside high schools.
Playing in a three-school match at the Green Valley Country Club, the NHS boys won with a score of 195, four strokes ahead of Rio Rico at 199. Sahuarita was third at 250.
Sophomore Diego Acosta led the Apaches with a score of 43. He was followed by three seniors: Diego Duran (47), Luis Martin Romero (50) and Manuel Fajardo, Jr. (55). Sophomore Eduardo Salcedo shot a 56.
Meanwhile, the Nogales girls hosted Sunnyside at the Tubac Golf Resort.
The top four finishers for NHS were all seniors: Martha Armendariz (60), Fernanda Acosta (61), Gia Bolaina (63) and Frida Othon (64).
Next came three juniors: Jennifer Abril (65), Alondra Montano (65) and Paloma Gonzalez (67). Senior Kelsey Canizales rounded out the scoring at 78.
The girls team is scheduled to play in Tucson against Amphitheater on Monday, and at home (Tubac) on Wednesday against Mountain
Boys match in Douglas
Playing on Thursday in Douglas, the NHS boys finished second in a field of three.
Douglas was first with a score of 171, followed by Nogales at 192 and Buena at 204.
Romero had the best individual score for the Apaches, shooting a 41. That was third-best overall.
Acosta shot 46 and Duran was at 50. Fajardo (55) and Sebastian Bazua (59) rounded out Nogales’ top five.
The Nogales boys are now set to host Sahauro and Walden Grove on Sept. 1 at the Tubac Golf Resort.