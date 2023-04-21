With a run of three-straight victories, the Rio Rico Hawks closed out the 2023 girls tennis season on a high note.
After defeating Walden Grove 6-3 on April 13, the Hawks picked up another win against Benson on Monday, taking the match by a score of 8-1.
Sophomore Jocelin Cirero and senior Paulette Ledezma won tough 8-6 matches in the No. 3 and No. 6 singles spots, respectively. Iris Corrales, a sophomore, took No. 2 singles 8-2, while junior Eileen Acosta (No. 1) and junior Maria Dominguez-Zozaya (No. 5) each won 8-1.
Senior Andrea Verdugo won at No. 4 singles by a score of 8-0.
Acosta and Dominguez-Zozaya teamed up to win No. 1 doubles 8-1, while Verdugo and Cirero were victorious in No. 2 doubles, 8-4. Ledezma and junior Ana Ramirez Jimenez lost a tight No. 3 doubles match to Benson, 8-6.
The Ledezma-Ramirez Jimenez team rebounded Tuesday in the final match of the season, winning No. 3 doubles against Douglas, 8-3.
Acosta and Dominguez-Zozaya won again at No. 1 doubles, and Verdugo-Cirero came out on top in No. 2 doubles.
Acosta, Cirero, Dominguez-Zozaya, Ledezma and Verdugo all won their singles matches with Douglas, giving RRHS another 8-1 match victory.
With that, the Rio Rico girls closed out their second season of competitive varsity play with an overall record of 5-8. They were 4-3 against other teams in Division II, Section VIII, putting them in fourth place in the eight-school section.