April Martinez (3) in action this season against Nogales.

Rio Rico High School senior April Martinez was named the girls basketball player of the year in the 4A Conference Gila Region of the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Martinez, a point guard, averaged 20.3 points per game during the 2021 season and hit 26 three-point shots in the Hawks’ 10 games. She finished her four-year varsity career at RRHS with 1,347 points and 287 three-pointers, according to statistics from MaxPreps.

Other Hawks to earn regional recognition were junior Alexia Cano and senior Alexis Mora, who were named to the all-Gila Region first team.

Cano averaged 7.2 points per game and scored a season-high 14 in the team’s season-ending win over Nogales. Mora averaged 5.9 points and was a top rebounder for the Hawks.

Junior Zenya Nido and Johanna Holman, a freshman who averaged 6.9 points per game, were selected to the all-region second team. Honorable mentions went to freshman Natalia Gonzalez and junior Ivy Velasquez.

First-year coach Blake Cochran was named the 4A Gila Region’s coach of the year after leading the Hawks to an 8-2 overall record, which included a 7-0 mark against 4A opponents and a 6-0 record against regional foes.

Boys team honorees

On the boys side, Rio Rico seniors Habid Calderon and Oscar Leon were named first-team all-Gila Region performers.

In addition, Leon was selected as the region’s defensive player of the year.

Oscar Leon defends his Walden Grove opponent during a game in February. He was named the top defensive player in the 4A Conference Gila Region.

Senior Elian Velasquez and junior Vicente Fuentes were second team all-region selections for the Hawks. Honorable mentions went to senior Raul Cano and juniors Marco Mora and Job Villanueva.

The Hawk boys posted an overall record of 6-7 this season, and they were 4-2 against 4A Gila Region opponents. Individual player statistics were not available.

