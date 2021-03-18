Rio Rico High School senior April Martinez was named the girls basketball player of the year in the 4A Conference Gila Region of the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Martinez, a point guard, averaged 20.3 points per game during the 2021 season and hit 26 three-point shots in the Hawks’ 10 games. She finished her four-year varsity career at RRHS with 1,347 points and 287 three-pointers, according to statistics from MaxPreps.
Other Hawks to earn regional recognition were junior Alexia Cano and senior Alexis Mora, who were named to the all-Gila Region first team.
Cano averaged 7.2 points per game and scored a season-high 14 in the team’s season-ending win over Nogales. Mora averaged 5.9 points and was a top rebounder for the Hawks.
Junior Zenya Nido and Johanna Holman, a freshman who averaged 6.9 points per game, were selected to the all-region second team. Honorable mentions went to freshman Natalia Gonzalez and junior Ivy Velasquez.
First-year coach Blake Cochran was named the 4A Gila Region’s coach of the year after leading the Hawks to an 8-2 overall record, which included a 7-0 mark against 4A opponents and a 6-0 record against regional foes.
Boys team honorees
On the boys side, Rio Rico seniors Habid Calderon and Oscar Leon were named first-team all-Gila Region performers.
In addition, Leon was selected as the region’s defensive player of the year.
Senior Elian Velasquez and junior Vicente Fuentes were second team all-region selections for the Hawks. Honorable mentions went to senior Raul Cano and juniors Marco Mora and Job Villanueva.
The Hawk boys posted an overall record of 6-7 this season, and they were 4-2 against 4A Gila Region opponents. Individual player statistics were not available.