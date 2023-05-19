Rio Rico High School was well represented when the 4A Gila Region baseball and softball all-region teams were announced for the 2023 season.
On the softball side, the Hawks had three players who were named first team all-Gila Region performers: Samantha Alcantar, Kiana Garcilazo and Kazandra Navarro.
Alcantar, a junior shortstop, led Rio Rico with a .542 batting average, .630 on-base percentage and .898 slugging percentage. Garcilazo, a junior who plays first base, batted .400, got on base at a .520 clip, and drove in a team-best 23 runs. Navarro, a senior, batted .444 with a team-high four home runs, while also leading the team’s pitchers with a 3.82 ERA.
Second team all-region selections included senior Ailani Rodriguez, who batted .426 with a team-high 10 doubles; and juniors Annika Padilla (.375 batting average) and Regina Inda (.386).
Junior Savannah Bustamante and freshman Kenia Navarro were honorable mentions.
The RRHS baseball team also had three players picked for the all-region first team: Gerardo Alcantar, Elian Olmos and Rafael Echeverria.
Alcantar, a senior third baseman, batted .407 with eight doubles and seven triples. Olmos, a junior catcher, hit .291 with four doubles and two home runs. Echeverria, a sophomore who played outfield and pitched for the Hawks, finished the season with a .420 batting average.
Senior pitcher Uriel Quintero was named to the all-region second team, along with junior hurler Diego Garayzar and senior outfielder Raul Quijada.
Quintero went 5-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 43 innings pitched, while Garayzar was 5-1 with a 1.26 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched. Quijada batted .359 with six doubles and two home runs.
Rio Rico baseball players who earned honorable mentions included Hector Navarro, Eduardo Madrid, Jesse Octavio-Callejo, Jesus Rodriguez and Jose Valle.
The RRHS baseball team went 11-7 in the regular season, while the softball team was 9-8. Both squads won play-in games to earn spots in the 4A Conference state tournaments, then bowed out with one-run losses in the first round.
Within the 47-school 4A Conference, Rio Rico is part of the five-team 4A Gila Region, which also includes Sahuarita, Walden Grove, Douglas and Mica Mountain high schools.