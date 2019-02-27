The Rio Rico Hawks baseball and softball teams saw their seasons get off to frustrating starts Tuesday when they were both shut out at home by the Catalina Foothills Falcons.
In the baseball game, pitcher Raul Garayzar gave the Hawks a solid start, but the hitters couldn’t muster any offense and Rio Rico fell 10-0.
Garayzar kept the game close in the first three innings, allowing two unearned runs while striking out two, walking two and allowing two hits.
Hawk first baseman Jacob Martinez doubled in the bottom of the first inning, but it turned out to be Rio Rico’s only hit of the game.
Ryan Zuniga came on to relieve Garayzar in the top of the fourth, and the Rio Rico defense gave up six unearned runs – eight total – over the next two innings. The game was called by the 10-run rule after the bottom of the fifth.
The RRHS softball team also lost in five innings by a score of 22-0.
Early-inning highlights for the Hawks came on the defensive side, with Paula Robles making two nice grabs of ground balls at third and throwing runners out at first, and Taylor Bejarano snaring a pair of drives to center field.
Both Rio Rico teams are scheduled to play at Sahuarita on Thursday before hosting Nogales at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5. The girls also play Salpointe at home at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 4.