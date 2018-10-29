Santa Cruz County’s high school football teams both ended difficult seasons with shutout losses last Friday.
The Rio Rico Hawks wrapped up a 1-9 campaign at Douglas, where they lost 47-0 in a game that was stopped in the fourth quarter due to fighting on the field.
Before the game was called, Juan De Lara rushed for 39 yards on two carries for the Hawks and Kenneth Lilley carried the ball 13 times for 25 yards.
Sergio Romero had 28 rushing yards on 10 carries, and also picked up 15 passing yards by completing his only attempt.
Frank Silva had an interception, as well as two receptions totaling 23 yards.
Meanwhile, the Nogales Apaches fell at home to Marana 50-0 to end their season with a record of 2-8.
NHS quarterback Oscar Felix completed seven of 16 pass attempts, and also caught one pass for a gain of 20 yards.
Alejandro Ramos picked up 33 rushing yards on five carries, and added 31 more yards of offense on three receptions.
Richard Hanlan returned three kickoffs for 51 yards and Joel Mendivil carried the ball three times for 17 yards.