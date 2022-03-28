Purchase Access

Victor Coronado threw 6 1/3 innings of one-hit ball and Luis Peralta got the final two outs to preserve the win as the Rio Rico Hawks baseball team defeated Buena 2-0 on Friday in Sierra Vista.

Rio Rico scored once in the second inning and once in the third for all the offense in the game.

The Hawks had seven hits total – all singles – including two by catcher Elian Olmos and one each by Coronado, Jesse Octavio-Callejo, Gerry Alcantar, Raul Quijada and Alexis Castro.

Coronado threw 103 pitches on his way to earning the win. He struck out 10 batters, walked five and hit one while allowing just one hit – a single. Peralta struck out one while picking up the save.

Rio Rico is now 4-5 in the regular season. They are set to play at Sahuarita on Wednesday, at Casa Grande on Thursday and at home Friday against Walden Grove.



