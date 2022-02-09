As the only team in the Gila Region with just one loss, the Hawks controlled their own destiny heading into Tuesday’s regular-season finale: a win meant the regional championship, no matter what their next-closest rival, the Walden Grove Red Wolves, did in their final game.
With that goal in mind, the Hawks stormed out of the gates, taking a 24-10 lead after one quarter. Senior Job Villanueva scored 10 points in the period and his classmates Vicente Fuentes and Marco Mora notched five each to get Rio Rico off on the right foot.
Sahuarita began to play better at the start of the second quarter, and when a Mustangs three-pointer cut the Rio Rico lead to 29-18 with a little more than five minuted left in the half, the Hawks called timeout to regroup.
After that, they retook command and pushed the lead to 19 before another Sahuarita three-pointer made it 39-23 at the break.
The third quarter was all Rio Rico, as they poured in 21 points – 14 by Fuentes – and held Sahuarita to just four, all on free throws.
After that, the officials let the clock run and Rio Rico coach Jim Stohlmann gave most of the remaining minutes to the Hawk reserves .
The final buzzer sent the entire team onto the court in celebration. They were lauded by their fans in the stands – many of whom had brought homemade signs to the game to support the team’s graduation seniors on Senior Night. Afterward, the players took turns climbing a ladder to cut down the net.
Fuentes was the high scorer in the game with 29 points, followed by Villanueva with 14 and Mora with 10.
The season started slowly for the Hawks, who lost their first four games, and six of their first eight. But once regional play began, they turned things around, finishing 7-1 against Gila Region opponents. Their overall regular-season record was 8-11.