The Rio Rico High School Hawks scored seven times in their final two at-bats to earn a 9-8 comeback baseball win last Friday in Douglas.
The rally began in the sixth inning when the Hawks, trailing 7-2 at the time, loaded the bases with one out. Jesus Rodriguez singled home a run to make it 7-3. After a strikeout, a Douglas error allowed another run to score.
Gerardo Alcantar was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to make it 7-5, and Elian Olmos delivered a two-run single to tie the score at 7.
Douglas retook the lead with a single run in the bottom of the sixth. But in the top of the seventh, singles by Eduardo Madrid and Rodriguez gave the Hawks two baserunners with two outs.
An error brought home the tying run and Raul Quijada put the Hawks ahead with a single that scored Rodriguez.
Pitching in relief, Madrid set down Douglas 1-2-3 in the seventh to seal the victory. Madrid earned the win by allowing two hits and a run in 2 2/3 innings. He also led the Hawks’ offense with three hits.
Rio Rico had a record of 10-5 following the win, with three games remaining, all at home: April 17 against Mica Mountain, April 19 vs. Douglas and April 20 against Sahuarita.
Rankings released ahead of Friday’s game put the Hawks at No. 6 in the state 4A Conference.