Hawks come back to earn walk-off win Nogales International Apr 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email RRHS-TV softball Rio Rico players congratulate Ailani Rodriguez, left, after her game-winning hit. Photo by Jonathan Clark RRHS-TV softball Regina Inda connects for a base hit to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning. Photo by Jonathan Clark RRHS-TV softball Savannah Bustamante fires the ball back in from center field. Photo by Jonathan Clark RRHS-TV softball Ailani Rodriguez drives a pitch into right field for the game-winning hit. Photo by Jonathan Clark RRHS-TV softball Kazandra Navarro rounds the bases on her way to scoring the winning run. Photo by Jonathan Clark RRHS-TV softball Kiana Garcilazo jumps in the air as she waits for teammate Kazandra Navarro to score the winning run. Photo by Jonathan Clark Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ailani Rodriguez hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Rio Rico Hawks a 7-6 walk-off win over Tanque Verde in high school softball on Monday.The Hawks began their final turn at bat trailing 6-4. But Regina Inda got the rally started with a double to left.With one out, Kiana Garcilazo slapped the ball past the shortstop and into left field, scoring Inda to make it 6-5. Kazandra Navarro followed with an infield hit that moved Garcilazo to third.The next batter, Rodriguez, belted the ball into the right field corner, scoring Garcilazo and Navarro with the tying run and winning runs.The victory was the third in a row for the Hawks, who raised their regular season record to 6-5.They are set to play at Sahuarita on Tuesday and then host Mica Mountain on Thursday starting at 3:45 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Games And Toys Politics Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition NI 4.4.23 22 hrs ago Comments Trending Stories Couple in big trouble after child overdoses on fentanyl Should mayor, councilmembers have city credit cards? SCVUSD board approves bid for pool complex construction Police make four arrests in connection with threats at NHS, Pierson City manager resigns, effective at end of month Commemorative postmark chosen for Nogales Post Office anniversary Nogales Housing Authority gets failing scores from feds Hiker dies while climbing county's highest peak Briefs: Detour planned on Harshaw Road at South 32 site How do schools respond to shooting threats? Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit