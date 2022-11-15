The Rio Rico Hawks fell just short Thursday in their quest for a .500 football season. But with a 4-6 final record, they still made great strides over a winless 2021 campaign.
Last Thursday’s season finale with the Sahuaro Cougars involved two teams with identical 4-5 records, and the game was just as evenly matched.
Sahuaro jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but the Hawks cut it to 7-6 on a touchdown pass from Andres Lopez to Adem Shatri. Sahauro scored again in the first quarter to make it 14-6, but Rio Rico's Axel Covarrubias booted a second-quarter field goal to cut the gap to 14-9 at the half.
The Hawks took their first lead of the game with 2:41 left in the third quarter, when Lopez connected with Jose Perez for a nine-yard touchdown pass. Covarrubias kicked the extra point and Rio Rico led 16-14.
A rushing TD with 8:09 left in the game put Sahauro back in front, 21-16. But a minute later, Rio Rico's Uriel Rivas broke free for a 63-yard run into the end zone.
The Hawks were unable to convert a two-point conversion attempt, but they still led, 22-21.
The Cougars took the ensuing kickoff and marched down the field, scoring on a 12-yard pass and a successful two-point conversion to go up 29-22 with 3:36 remaining.
The Hawks were able to advance the ball to the Sahuaro 29 yard line, but they turned the ball over on downs with 2:10 remaining and the Cougars ran out the clock.