Vicente Fuentes scored on a tie-breaking drive with 46 seconds remaining and the Rio Rico Hawks held on to beat the Bradshaw Mountain Bears 62-57 in the play-in round of the 4A Conference state tournament on Thursday at RRHS.
Fuentes’ deciding basket came less than a minute after another tie-breaking hoop for the Hawks. This one came on a drive by Job Villanueva, which followed a three-pointer by the Bears’ James Houlihan that had knotted the score at 55 with less than a minute to play.
After Villanueva’s bucket put the Hawks back in the lead, Josue Luna of Bradshaw Mountain hit two free throws to even the score. Then came Fuentes’ basket that put Rio Rico up 59-57.
On the Bears’ next possession, Luna drove the lane and put a layup. But the ball spun around the rim and fell out of the basket. Rio Rico regained control and Fuentes was fouled with 17.6 second left. He hit both free throws, and Jerman Solis hit another with 3.4 seconds left to ice the win.
Back and forth
The game was tight throughout. The Hawks led 17-14 after the first quarter, but the Bears came back to take the lead with a minute left in the half.
Bradshaw Mountain was ahead 32-28 when Solis drove and scored with 34 seconds remaining before the break. With 8.5 seconds left, Solis went to the line and hit the first of two free throws. He missed the second, but Andres Lopes grabbed the offensive rebound and scored, putting the Hawks up 33-32 at the half.
Rio Rico’s lead grew to seven points midway through the third quarter, then Bradshaw Mountain battled back to tie the score at 45 on two free throws with 30 seconds left in the period. However, Villanueva hit a three-pointer with time running down and the Hawks were up 48-45 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Rio Rico had a five-point lead with 5:30 remaining in the game and began to slow the tempo to take time off the clock. But a turnover gave the ball back to Bradshaw Mountain, and the Bears’ Ben Wilder converted a three-point play with 3:39 left to cut the lead to two. A few seconds later, Luna drove the length of the court and scored to tie it at 52.
Three free throws by Fuentes put Rico Rico ahead 55-52 heading into the decisive final two minutes.
Fuentes and Villanueva each finished with 19 points for Rio Rico. Marco Mora added six and Solis had five.
Wilder had 16 points to lead Bradshaw Mountain and Luna scored 10.
The game was quite physical, and the teams combined to commit 45 fouls. Both sides went to the line 29 times, with Rico Rico making 19 of their foul shots and Bradshaw Mountain converting 24.
Rio Rico entered the game as the No. 16 seed in the play-in round and Bradshaw Mountain was No. 17. With the win, the Hawks advance to the first full-fledged round of the 4A tournament. They’ll next play on Tuesday at the home of one of the top eight-ranked 4A schools. That matchup will be revealed on Saturday.