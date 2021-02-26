The Rio Rico High School boys soccer team came from behind to edge Buena 3-2 in Sierra Vista on Wednesday and earn their first win of the season.
Buena scored four minutes into the game, and again with 29:04 left in the first half to go up 2-0.
But Rio Rico got on the board with 7:14 left in the first half after the Hawks were awarded a direct kick inside the box from the corner. Axel Andre Covarrubias knocked the rebound past Buena’s goalkeeper to make the score 2-1, which is how the teams went into the halftime break.
Less than 10 minutes into the new half and two Rio Rico yellow cards later, the Hawks tied the game at 2-2 on a goal by Fabian Yanez.
The physical nature of the game continued, which gave Buena multiple opportunities to score off set pieces, but the home team couldn’t find the back of the net in the second half.
Finally, the Hawks broke the tie with just less than eight minutes left in the game. Jacob Estrada’s shot off a direct kick, placed in the middle of the net and just outside the box, floated over the outstretched arms of Buena’s goalkeeper to give Rio Rico the 3-2 advantage that held up until time expired.
Now 1-3-2, the Hawks are set to wrap up the season on March 2 at home against Canyon Del Oro and March 4 at Desert View in Tucson.