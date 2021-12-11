Down by 10 with a little more than two minutes left in Thursday’s girls basketball game, the Rio Rico Hawks fought back to within a point of the Mica Mountain Thunderbolts. But the Hawks couldn’t convert on their two final possessions and fell 45-44.
The Rio Rico comeback began after a Mica Mountain free throw with 2:09 remaining made the score 43-33.
Alexia Cano hit a jump shot, then drained two free throws to cut the lead to four. The Hawks got the ball back, and Yamileth Barcelo scored on a drive with 1:30 left. After a Mica Mountain turnover, Cano drove and scored to make it 43-41 with just under a minute to play.
The Thunderbolts got two points back on a basket by Isabella Webb (game-high 16 points), but Rio Rico’s Natalia Gonzalez drilled a three-pointer with 31 seconds left to make it 45-44.
A Mica Mountain turnover and jump ball gave the Hawks two chances to tie or win the game in the closing seconds, but each time they were called for a three-second violation and couldn’t get a shot off.
Rio Rico led throughout the early stages of the game, going up 11-9 after one quarter and taking a double-digit lead when Sheila Mendivil scored on a drive with 2:28 left in the second period.
The Hawks were up 23-18 at halftime, but Mica Mountain dominated the third quarter 17-2 and went ahead by 14 with four minutes left in game. Rio Rico then went on a 16-3 run to end the game down by a point.
Free throws were a problem for the Hawks, who made only 12 of 32 attempts in the game and 3 of 14 in the fourth quarter. Mica Mountain was slightly better, shooting 11-for-22 from the charity stripe.
Barcelo led Rio Rico with 15 points and Cano had 11.
The Hawks, now 2-4 this season, will play at Santa Rita on Dec. 15 in their last game before the holiday vacation.