The Rio Rico Hawks gave their visitors from Pueblo High School a good fight on Tuesday night, but ultimately fell 3-1 in their volleyball season finale.
The first set saw the Hawks take a 9-7 lead on strong serving from Samantha Renteria and kills by Dior Velez and Jackie Beltran. Pueblo tied the score at 9, and the set was tied five more times before Pueblo reeled off the final seven points to win 25-18.
The second set was just as tight from the start, until Rio Rico went on a 9-0 run to take a 20-13 advantage. Anaid Solano was the Hawks’ server during the streak, scoring three aces.
After Pueblo got two points back, Beltran scored another three serving aces to put the Hawks on the cusp of victory at 24-15. But then Pueblo went on a 9-0 run of its own to tie the score at 24.
Rio Rico regrouped around a timeout and notched the final two points to win 26-24.
The Hawks never led again, however, and dropped the final two sets 25-16 and 25-17.
They finished the season with a record of 2-15.