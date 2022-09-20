The Rio Rico Hawks dropped their volleyball home opener last Friday to the Sabino Sabercats, falling in straight sets.
The teams traded points early in the first set. But Sabino took a 7-6 lead and never trailed after that, going on to win 25-14.
Rio Rico bounced back in the second set, jumping out to a 10-4 advantage before Sabino called time out. The Hawks’ lead stood at 15-11 when they went on a run with Samantha Alcantar serving and the advantage grew to 19-11.
Then with the score 20-13, Ailani Rodriguez served three consecutive aces to put the Hawks firmly in the driver’s seat. A hit out had Rio Rico a point away from victory at 24-17. However, Sabino bounced back, reeling off the next eight points to go ahead 25-24.
A block by Mariann Ginzalez momentarily stopped the Sabercats’ scoring spree and tied the set, but Sabino notched the next two points to win, 27-25.
The visitors took an early lead in the third set and appeared ready to close out the match when they led 24-15. But then it was Rio Rico’s turn to mount a last-ditch comeback, recording four straight points with Dior Velez serving. The run was capped off by a kill by Ariann Tapia that made it 24-19.
The rally ended there, however, and Sabino scored the final point to win the third and final set.
The Hawks bounced back from the loss on Monday, when they defeated Pueblo 3-0 in Tucson to raise their regular-season record to 3-2.
They’ll host Empire at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.