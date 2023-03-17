The Rio Rico Hawks softball team handed ALA-Gilbert North its first loss of the regular season on Tuesday, beating the Eagles 8-2 at RRHS.
The win snapped a three-game skid for the Hawks, who raised their regular season record to 3-4.
Tuesday’s game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the third. Then, Samantha Alcantar led off for Rio Rico with a hit. One out later, Kazandra Navarro lofted the ball to shallow right. The Eagles’ outfielder charged in to try to make a shoestring catch, but the ball bounced past, allowing Navarro to circle the bases with a two-run, inside-the-park home run.
The Hawks added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth on a RBI single by Alcantar and a run-scoring wild pitch.
Meanwhile, Navarro was dominant on the mound. After allowing a leadoff double to Tayler McCombs to start the game, she struck out six of the next seven batters. Navarro continued mowing the ALA offense down, and through five innings had allowed only one hit – the leadoff double – while striking out 10.
She had some help from her defense as well.
Leading off the top of the fourth, Makenzie Ravelo of ALA belted a long fly into the outfield. Rio Rico center fielder Savannah Bustamante raced back and stretched high above the fence, snaring the ball and robbing Ravelo of a home run.
Despite crashing hard into the fence, Bustamante held onto the ball, though she was shaken up enough to have to leave the game.
ALA finally got on the board in the top of the sixth, when Danica Tseko hit a two-run home run to cut the Hawks’ lead to 4-2.
Rio Rico responded in their half of the frame by loading the bases with nobody out. Navarro then drove home one run with a single. Ailani Rodriguez knocked in two more with a hit, and Kenia Navarro plated the fourth run of the inning with a single.
Leading 8-2, Rio Rico set down the Eagles 1-2-3 in the seventh to seal the victory.
The Hawks are next set to play on March 21 at Mica Mountain. Their next home game is March 22 against Walden Grove starting at 6 p.m.
