The Rio Rico Hawks softball team handed ALA-Gilbert North its first loss of the regular season on Tuesday, beating the Eagles 8-2 at RRHS.

The win snapped a three-game skid for the Hawks, who raised their regular season record to 3-4.

RRHS-ALA softball

Rio Rico center fielder Savannah Bustamante goes back to the fence to rob a home run.


