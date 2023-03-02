Kazandra Navarro pitched a five-inning shutout while also belting a three-run home run to lead the Rio Rico Hawks past the Nogales Apaches 10-0 in high school softball on Tuesday.

After Navarro set down Nogales in the top of the first inning, she came to bat with two on and one out in the bottom of the first and launched the first pitch over the left field fence for a 3-0 Hawks lead.



