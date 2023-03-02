Kazandra Navarro pitched a five-inning shutout while also belting a three-run home run to lead the Rio Rico Hawks past the Nogales Apaches 10-0 in high school softball on Tuesday.
After Navarro set down Nogales in the top of the first inning, she came to bat with two on and one out in the bottom of the first and launched the first pitch over the left field fence for a 3-0 Hawks lead.
With still only one out, Rio Rico put runners on second and third, but Nogales pitcher Stacy Zuniga got out of the jam with a strikeout followed by a pop out to NHS shortstop Denise Lopez.
Zuniga reached on a one-out single in the top of the second, but the Nogales rally fizzled. In the bottom of the second, Annika Padilla reached on a one-out single for Rio Rico, but Nogales catcher Yesenia Ahumada threw her out trying to steal and the next batter was retired on a fly ball to center fielder Ayleen Lira.
After Navarro set the Apaches down 1-2-3 in the top of the third, Kiana Garcilazo led off the bottom of the frame with a double to left-center. Navarro reached on an error and Ailani Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to load the bases for the Hawks with nobody out.
It looked like Nogales might escape the jam after Zuniga snared a line drive for the first out and struck out the next batter for the second. But Garcilazo scored on a wild pitch and Ambar Vasquez drove in another run with a single to center. Another hit batter forced in a run and Rio Rico was up 6-0 after three innings.
Nogales went down in order in the top of the fourth. Then, after the first two Hawk batters reached in the bottom half, Rodriguez blasted a three-run homer high over the left-center field fence to extend the lead to 9-0.
Zuniga doubled to right-center with one out in the fifth, but was left stranded after Navarro retired the next two batters on a strikeout and a soft pop up.
Rio Rico quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth on a single by Padilla and walks to Samantha Alcantar and Garcilazo. When Padilla scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-0, the umpires invoked the 10-run rule and called the game.
Navarro earned the win with four strikeouts, three hits and no walks in five innings pitched.
With the victory, the Hawks evened their record at 1-1 following a 14-5 loss at Sunnyside to open the season Monday. They made it two straight by beating Buena 18-6 at home on Wednesday.
Tuesday’s contest was the first regular-season game for the Apaches, who fell at Casa Grande on Wednesday, 15-5. They are set to host Tucson High on March 7 starting at 4 p.m.