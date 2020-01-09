The Rio Rico Hawks hosted their first and last home wrestling meet of the season on Wednesday, falling to Walden Grove 63-18, and to Sahuarita 60-16.
In the Walden Grove match, the Hawks picked up 12 points on two weight class forfeits, and Alejandro De La Rosa pinned his opponent in the second period of the 182-pound matchup to earn another six.
Against Sahuarita, August Roquet earned four points for Rio Rico with a win in the 132-pound class, and Jesse Parra pinned his opponent early in the 182-pound bout to take six points. The Hawks earned another six on a forfeit.