A free throw by Johana Holman tied the game with under two minutes to play, and two driving baskets by Debanny Cota provided the margin of victory as the Rio Rico Hawks girls basketball team downed the Sunnyside Blue Devils 63-60 in double overtime on Friday.
The Hawks led by 10 at halftime, but then had to overcome a scoreless third quarter, cold free-throw shooting and a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Sunnyside’s Anneliese Felix that sent the game into OT.
Ultimately, the perimeter play of sophomore point guard Cota and the inside presence of freshman Angelina Whelan – the pair scored 10 of their team’s 12 overtime points – made the difference for the Hawks.
Rio Rico led 15-14 after one quarter and 35-25 at the half. But Sunnyside dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Hawks 12-0 to go up 37-35 heading into the final eight minutes of regulation.
The Rio Rico offense quickly came back to life in the fourth quarter and the Hawks took a 41-39 lead with 6:51 left when Natalia Gonzalez hit a jump shot off an offensive rebound. A three-pointer by Cota and free throw by Whelan extended the advantage to six points with six minutes to play.
The Hawks continued to hold the lead, but they missed 10 free throws in the final quarter – Rio Rico finished the game 10-for-38 from the charity stripe – which allowed Sunnyside to remain within striking distance. Then with time running out and the Hawks ahead 51-48, Sunnyside’s Felix drilled a three-pointer to send the game into overtime.
The Blue Devils took the lead, but Whelan scored with 1:12 left to tie the game, then put in another layup with 44 seconds left to give Rio Rico a 57-55 advantage. A basket by Sunnyside’s Estafani Cordova with 35 seconds left tied the score and forced a second overtime period.
The Blue Devils forged ahead in double OT on a free throw. But Holman’s foul shot with 1:40 left tied it at 58, and Cota’s two driving baskets, along with a late free throw by Alexia Cano, gave the Hawks enough of a cushion to hold on for the 63-60 victory.
The win was Rio Rico’s third in their last four games, and evened their regular-season record at 5-5.
Whelan finished with 18 points and Cota had 17 to lead the Hawks. Gonzalez chipped in with 10 and Cano had eight.
The Hawks were set to play at Sahuarita on Monday, then host Amphitheater on Thursday.