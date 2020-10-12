Rio Rico High School senior Roshan Tinoco-Miranda finished first and the Hawk girls team was second in their race at the Rio Rico Rattler, a cross county competition that brought nearly 250 runners from two dozen schools to RRHS last Saturday for a series of eight races.
Tinoco-Miranda posted the fastest time of the day among all runners when he finished the boys varsity “gold” race in 16:21, more than a minute ahead of the second-place finisher. His time was three seconds back of the course record and two seconds off the time he posted at last year’s Rattler.
Hawk sophomore Jorge Trujillo-Lira was next across the finish line for RRHS, finishing fourth at 18:08.6.
Then came junior Emmanuel Arvizu in 32nd (21:06), sophomore Roberto Picazzo in 40th (21:59) and junior Leonardo Padilla in 50th (24:46).
As a team, the Hawks were sixth in a field of seven teams competing in the boys gold race.
The RRHS girls, running in the “red” race, came in second among four teams.
They were led by fourth-place finisher Avrille Giron, a junior who ran the 3.1-mile course in 22:35, and senior Paulina Soto, who finished 10th with a time of 23:48.
Coming in 16th was junior Angela Holman at 24:24, followed by Gisell Bojorquez, who was 21st with a time of 26:10.
Freshman Johana Holman was right behind her, crossing the finish line in 22nd place at 26:23. Junior Sasha Ogburn was 25th at 27:09.
Nogales High School runners participated in the “open” races at the Rattler, and sophomore Elizabeth Fuentes came in third in the girls competition with a time of 26:05.
On the boys side, NHS freshman Javier Martinez-Peralta was ninth in the 100-runner open race, with a time of 20:55.
Sophomore Esteban Cervantes and freshman Brayan Chavez also cracked the Top 25, finishing 23rd and 24th, respectively, with just a tenth of a second separating them at 22:29.6 and 22:29.7.