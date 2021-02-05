Habid Calderon scored 25 points to lead the Rio Rico Hawks boys basketball team past Walden Grove on Thursday, 70-54.
Vicente Fuentes added 15 points and Oscar Leon had 12 for Rio Rico as they used an up-tempo offense and full-court pressing defense to win their 2021 season home opener.
The game was close in the first half, and the Hawks took a seven-point advantage into the break.
They stretched the lead to 42-32 early in the second half when Leon hit a three-pointer, but Walden Grove whittled it back to six points with 3:22 left in the third quarter.
Then Calderon connected from beyond the arc to put the Hawks ahead again by double-digits. A minute later, Leon drilled another three-pointer and Rio Rico was ahead by 12.
The fourth-quarter scoring began with Fuentes spinning and hitting a bank-shot jumper, then scoring again on on offensive rebound to put the Hawks up 58-43.
A fast-break basket by Calderon and a three-point play in which Marco Mora (8 points) was fouled while scoring on an in-bounds pass under the basket gave the Hawks a 20-point lead with 6:35 left in the game. From there, they coasted to the win.
The victory evened Rio Rico’s record at 1-1 following a season-opening loss on Feb. 2 at Flowing Wells.
Their next two games are scheduled for Monday at Sahuarita and Wednesday at Sahuaro.