Rio Rico High School softball player Kiana Garcilazo had a monster freshman season, batting .703 with 18 RBI, six doubles, six triples, 28 runs and three homers, according to team statistics that included 12 of the Hawks’ 14 games.
That effort earned her the title of Region Offensive Player of the Year when the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced recognitions for the 4A Conference Gila Region this week.
Garcilazo was also named to the all-region first team, along with RRHS teammates Ailani Rodriguez, a sophomore infielder who batted .579 with 18 runs, and Kazandra Navarro, a sophomore pitcher who struck out 22 batters in 24.1 innings while also hitting .538 with three home runs.
The all-Gila Region second team included two Hawks players: senior outfielder Taylor Bejarano (.500 batting average and five doubles) and
junior infielder Peyton Lunderville (.462).
Senior outfielder Lucero Vasquez (.541, 14 RBI) was an honorable mention selection.
The Rio Rico softball team went 8-6 in the regular season. They were 6-2 against Gila Region rivals and finished second in the regional standings.
Baseball honors
Five members of the Rio Rico baseball team received regional recognitions from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Senior pitcher Raul Garayzar, junior outfielder Victor Coronado and sophomore shortstop Derek Montijo were all chosen for the all-4A Conference Gila Region second team.
Gerardo Alcantar, a sophomore catcher, and Ryan Zuniga, a senior first baseman, who was unable to play in his primary position of pitcher this year due to an injury, were honorable mention all-region picks.
The Hawk baseball team finished the 2021 season with a 7-6 mark. Their 5-3 record in Gila Region play put them in a four-way tie for first in the region, though a tiebreaker system gave them the No. 3 position in the standings.