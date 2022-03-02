The Rio Rico Hawks overcame a shaky first inning, then escaped a bases loaded jam in the seventh to win their 2022 regular season opener on Tuesday against Cholla, 7-4.
Starting pitcher Luis Peralta went five innings to earn the win and Jesus Robles pitched the final two for the save.
Cholla took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first on a pair of hits, a hit batter, a wild pitch, an error and a sacrifice fly. But Rio Rico answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame.
Peralta singled with one out and Victor Coronado followed with a hit that got past the Cholla outfield, allowing Peralta to score. Coronado then came in to score on a groundout by Gerry Alcantar.
The Hawks tied the game in the bottom of the second. Juda Dominguez led off with an infield hit and took second on a throwing error. He went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Elian Olmos, and scored on a sacrifice fly to shallow left by Jacob Hern.
Cholla went back in front 4-3 on a two-out RBI single in the top of the fourth, but Rio Rico answered with two runs of their own.
Alcantar started the fourth-inning rally with a single and Jose Valle followed with a walk. Dominguez plated Alcantar with a hit, but Valle was cut down at third on the play. Olmos then brought home Dominguez with a double and the Hawks were up 5-4.
Peralta set down Cholla on three pitches in the top of the fifth to wrap up his outing. He struck out seven, hit a batter and didn’t allow a walk. He gave up five hits – all singles.
After the Hawks left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, Robles came on in relief and struck out the side in the top of the sixth while also hitting a batter.
In the bottom of the sixth, Rio Rico took advantage of some sloppy Cholla fielding to score two insurance runs. Dominguez and Olmos reached on errors, and both scored on a hit by Raul Quijada that was misplayed for extra bases in the outfield.
With the score 7-4 and Rio Rico needing three outs for the win, Cholla loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh on a walk and two hits. But Robles struck out the next batter and then induced a fly ball to Coronado in center to end the game.
The Hawks followed up Tuesday’s win with a game Wednesday at Empire. They were set to play at Pusch Ridge on Thursday.
Rio Rico’s next home game is at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, March 7 against Desert View.