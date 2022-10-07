Hawks top Douglas in volleyball, extend win streak to four Nogales International Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Ailani Rodriguez, left, attempts to get the ball back over the net after receiving a shot from Douglas' Karolina Padilla. Photo by Bruce Whetten From right: Samantha Alcantar, Ariadne Tapia and Sophia Renteria make a play on the ball. Photo by Bruce Whetten Hannah Muñoz attempts to block a shot from Douglas' Karolina Padilla. Photo by Bruce Whetten Ailani Rodriguez goes up for the block against Douglas' Karolina Padilla. Photo by Bruce Whetten Hannah Muñoz attempts to block a shot from Douglas' Aydil Montano. Photo by Bruce Whetten Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rio Rico Hawks notched their fourth-straight volleyball win on Thursday with a tiebreaker victory at Douglas High School.Douglas won the first set of the match 25-14 before Rio Rico bounced back to take the next two, 25-11 and 25-15.Douglas rebounded to win 25-15 and force a tiebreaker, which Rio Rico took by a score of 15-12.The win raised the Hawks’ regular-season record to 7-4. They’re set to play at home Monday against Sahuarita, also 7-4 this season, starting at 6 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tiebreaker Win Douglas Sport Volleyball Set Match Record Victory Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition 10.7.22 15 hrs ago Comments Trending Stories Bracker to take over Zula’s Restaurant Guest Opinion: Tragic situation made worse For city, COVID relief funds still up in the air Community Calendar of Events: Oct. 7-13 After tensions boil over, city appoints Machado as attorney Monsoon totals excel as season draws to a close Four candidates running for NUSD board Smugglers pile migrants into livestock trailers Local news briefs: Tenth anniversary nears of teenager's killing Gov. Durazo says Sonora will take over border toll road Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit