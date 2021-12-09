The Rio Rico Hawks opened their girls soccer regular season with a 2-0 home win over intra-county rivals Nogales on Tuesday evening.
Ximenna Perez scored on a break less than four minutes into the game to give Rio Rico a first-half lead. Krista Nieblas scored a second-chance goal early in the second half to make it 2-0.
Meanwhile, Nogales missed shot on an open net soon after halftime and another open look as time ran out.
The Apaches’ other scoring attempts were stopped by Rio Rico’s goalkeeping tandem of sophomore Nicolette Bojorquez and freshman Victoria Jaramillo, who came in for the final 36 minutes of play after Bojorquez left with an injury.
Heading into Tuesday’s season opener for both teams, Nogales was coming off a strong showing at the pre-season Amphi Panther Soccer Tournament in Tucson, where they went 3-0-1, defeating Empire, Flowing Wells and Amphitheater and playing Douglas to a 3-3 draw.
NHS bounced back on Thursday, defeating Douglas 5-3 in their regular-season home opener. Their last match before the Christmas break is Tuesday, Dec. 14 at home against Mountain View Marana, with game time set for 6 p.m.
Rio Rico had tougher luck at the Amphi tournament, going 0-4. They went 1-2 at another pre-season tournament in Tucson, the Brandon Bean Invitational, with the win coming against Catalina.
The Hawks followed up their regular season-opening win with a 7-0 loss to Desert View on Thursday. They’re set to host Flowing Wells on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.