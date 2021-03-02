The Rio Rico Hawks girls basketball team wrapped up an 8-2 regular season on Monday with a 54-39 victory over Nogales at home.
The Hawks broke open a close game by outscoring the Apaches 14-2 in the fourth quarter, when they didn’t allow their opponents a single field goal.
Rio Rico, which ended the abbreviated season with a perfect 7-0 mark against 4A Conference opponents and 6-0 in the 4A Gila Region, will now wait for the weekend to see if they qualify for the state championship tournament, which begins March 9. The Hawks were ranked No. 18 in 4A as of Tuesday, and the top 16 teams at the end of the week will earn postseason bids.
The first quarter of Monday’s regular-season contest was back-and-forth, with Rio Rico taking a 12-9 lead when April Martinez hit a three-pointer with 31 seconds remaining.
But Nogales came right back on their next possession as Yamileth Lopez drove to the basket and drew a foul while making a layup. She converted the free throw to tie the score.
Then, with seconds remaining in the period, Melissa Lopez stole the ball for Nogales and was fouled just before the buzzer. She made one of two free throws to put the Apaches ahead 13-12 after one quarter.
The second quarter ended just as dramatically for Rio Rico. With the score tied 24-24 and time running out, Martinez hit a turn-around three-pointer to put the Hawks ahead 27-24 at the half.
Martinez started the second-half scoring with another three-pointer, which was answered by a three-pointer by Debanny Cota of Nogales. But then Rio Rico went on a 10-0 run that started with two free throws and a jump shot from Martinez, and ended with two free throws by Johanna Holman, a layup by Alexis Mora and a drive by Martinez.
A technical foul on the Hawks shifted the momentum back in the Apaches’ favor. Daniella Ochoa hit both of the technical free throws and, two minutes later, drained a three-pointer. Mia Rodriguez followed with a three-pointer and, after a steal, scored with four seconds left in the quarter to cap off an 8-0 run that cut Rio Rico’s advantage to 40-37 heading into the final four minutes of play.
Then the Hawks reeled off 14 unanswered points in the final frame, starting with a free throw by Alexia Cano, a jump shot by Holman and two free throws by Natalia Gonzalez. Following a timeout with three minutes remaining, Cano hit a turnaround in the lane to extend the lead to double digits.
Another basket by Holman and a three-pointer and driving layup by Martinez put the game out of reach.
Martinez, who was playing in her last home game as a Hawk after a four-year varsity career in which she has scored more than 1,300 points and hit nearly 300 three-pointers, finished with 24 points to lead all scorers. Cano added 14 and Holman had 10 for Rio Rico.
Rodriguez was the top scorer for Nogales with 10 points, followed by Ochoa with 9.
Nogales fell to 4-9 with the loss were ranked No. 21 in the 5A Conference as of Tuesday at noon. However, they still had three more regular-season games to play – Tuesday evening against Amphitheater, Thursday at Desert View and Friday at home against Catalina Foothills – as they tried to qualify for the 16-team playoffs.