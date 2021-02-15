The Rio Rico Hawks wrestling team hosted their counterparts from Sahuaro and Mica Mountain high schools at an abbreviated meet last Friday.
These were the results for RRHS:
• Sophia Renteria pinned her opponent from Sahuaro in the girls 108-pound class to kick off the competition.
• Wrestling in the 108-pound class on the boys side, Manny Tapia gutted out a 2-1 victory over a Sahuaro opponent.
• Enrique Dolores lost on a third-period pin by a tough Mica Mountain opponent in the 152-pound division.
• Jesse Octavio wrapped up the meet by pinning an opponent from Mica Mountain in the heavyweight class.
The Hawks are scheduled to return to the mat on Wednesday, when they host Canyon Del Oro starting at 4 p.m.