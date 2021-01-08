There will be no high school winter sports competitions in Santa Cruz County – or anywhere in Arizona, for that matter – after the Arizona Interscholastic Association voted Friday to cancel the season.
The decision, reached via a 5-4 vote of the AIA’s executive board, followed a recommendation by the association’s sports medicine committee that hospital capacity be considered an important factor in determining whether the winter season should go forward.
Arizona’s hospitals have consistently been at 90-percent or greater bed capacity in recent weeks, due in large part to a surge in COVID-19 infections. That raised concern that “injured students may be unable to receive needed care due to a lack of beds or available medical professionals,” a news release from the AIA said.
A resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic put an early end to the high school football season in Southern Arizona in November, and also led the AIA push back the start of winter competitions from December to Jan. 5. That start date was subsequently postponed to Jan. 18 before the season was cancelled altogether on Friday.
The winter sports cancellation means there will be no boys or girls basketball seasons at Nogales, Rio Rico and Patagonia Union high schools. The soccer and wrestling seasons at NHS and RRHS are also cancelled.
Following Friday’s announcement by the AIA, the Rio Rico High School Twitter account tweeted: “Although I understand why this decision was made, I am still saddened by the news.”
Patagonia Public Schools notified its athletes and parents of the AIA’s decision in a Facebook post, saying: “We apologize for the inconvenience and loss.”
The spring high school sports season is tentatively scheduled to begin March 15.